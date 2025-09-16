PKL 12: Gujarat Giants host Maharaja Padmanabh Singh and Jaipur Polo team at Jaipur leg opener

Jaipur, Sep 16 Ahead of their opening fixture of the Jaipur leg in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12, Adani Sportsline-owned Gujarat Giants proudly hosted His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh Ji and his Jaipur Polo Team for their match against Haryana Steelers at the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Indoor Stadium on Monday evening.

As part of this special occasion, Maharaja Padmanabh Singh and the Polo Team had a warm meet-and-greet session with the Gujarat Giants players before witnessing high-octane kabaddi action at the stadium, alongside Adani Sportsline Chief Business Officer, Sanjay Adesara.

The presence of Padmanabh Singh and his polo team also highlighted the spirit of cross-disciplinary camaraderie, reinforcing Adani Sportsline’s vision of fostering excellence across diverse sporting platforms.

Speaking on the occasion, Adesara said: "It is our privilege to host His Highness Maharaja Sawai Padmanabh Singh Ji and his Jaipur Polo Team for our opening match of PKL in Jaipur. Adani Sportsline is committed to building bridges across the sporting landscape. This cross-sporting collaboration aims to inspire fans and athletes to celebrate sporting diversity while showcasing the vibrant culture of Indian sport."

Adani Sportsline's parent company, the Adani Group, is a partner of the Jaipur Polo Team.

Jaipur Polo Team emerged victorious at the Chinkara Cup 2025, defeating Kognivera Stallions Polo Team in a thrilling final on Monday.

Played on Sunday, the final witnessed fast-paced action where Jaipur showcased skill, teamwork and composure under pressure. Lance Watson, the South African Polo legend led the charge with six goals and last season’s top scorer, ably supported by Dino Dhankar and Angad Kalan who contributed one goal each.

The game also marked redemption for the Jaipur Polo Team having lost to the same opponents in the final of the Army Commander’s Cup.

