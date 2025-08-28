PKL 12: UP Yoddhas' trust motivates me to give my best, says Guman Singh

Visakhapatnam, Aug 28 For the past seven years in PKL, the UP Yoddhas have become synonymous with a distinct fighting spirit, resilient on the mat and relentless off it. In the heart of this new Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season, the franchise has placed its faith in dynamic raider Guman Singh.

Guman, who has been a consistent performer since his PKL debut in the seventh season, is stepping into the UP Yoddhas setup with a sense of familiarity.

“The environment within the squad is extremely positive. There is a sense of familiarity because I’ve played with quite a few of these players before. The atmosphere is upbeat, and we’re moving forward with a single-minded focus to win the PKL trophy this year,” he said.

UP Yoddhas, representing the grit of Uttar Pradesh, have carved a reputation for being one of the most disciplined units in the league. Last season, the team ranked amongst the top in raid efficiency and defensive coordination, demonstrating their commitment to data-driven preparation and tactical clarity.

For Guman, whose strike rate in raids was close to 49 per cent last season, the focus is on fine-tuning his once-lethal hand touches. "Earlier on in my PKL career, I used to win a lot of raid points through hand touches. That had reduced slightly. In this pre-season, the coaches have worked extensively to ensure I regain that skill, which could reap rich rewards during the season."

The UP Yoddhas management has created an environment where pressure never outweighs performance. "Neither the coach nor the management has let me feel any sort of pressure because of my price tag. I’m experienced enough to deal with such responsibilities. The communication from the team has been to stick to my strengths, play in synergy with the entire squad, and realise our objectives," Guman reflects.

Guman was representing the Gujarat Giants last year and was one of the star attractions in the auction this time around. He admitted a sense of nervousness was palpable when his name went under the hammer, but adds that the Yoddhas cultivated a pleasant environment ever since his arrival to not let external negativities influence his on-mat performances.

"My heartbeat was running high at the time of the auction, but I was delighted when UP Yoddhas bid for me. My whole family was watching together. I’ve always been fascinated by this franchise, and the trust they’ve placed in me makes me even more motivated to give my best."

This season, the Yoddhas are eyeing the knockouts with confidence, building on a squad that is well-balanced across departments. “My first target is to get a taste of the high intensity that playoff matches are played in. Entering the knockouts is our immediate aim,” Guman asserted.

UP Yoddhas take on Telugu Titans in Vizag on August 30 in their opening fixture of the PKL 12 campaign.

