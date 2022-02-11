PKL 8: UP Yoddha soar to the fourth spot with win over Jaipur

Bengaluru, Feb 11 U.P. Yoddha soared to the fourth spot on the table, notching up their third consecutive win by overcoming the Jaipur Pink Panthers 41-34, in a thrilling Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) encounter at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre here.

It was the day for the raiders as superstar Pardeep Narwal notched up 14 points, including three super raids on the day and a five-point final raid which swung the game decisively in the Yoddha's favour.

Amongst various other records to Pardeep Narwal's name, he on Friday also became the only player in PKL history to achieve over 200 multi-point raids.

Surender Gill also scored nine points and Ashu Singh scored six, as the Yoddhas now with a total of 57 points to their kitty, look towards the play-offs. Pradeep Narwal, who was the hero of the last match, also shone in this match with 14 points and marked his 65th 'Super 10' in PKL history.

The Panthers raced to a 5-0 lead as the game began but the Yoddhas pulled it back to 7-7 soon after. However, the Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to have a good half and after U.P. Yoddha were affected with an all-out, a five-point gap opened up. The efforts of Gill first, the U.P. Yoddha defence next and finally that of Narwal's meant that the Yoddhas went into the break with a one-point deficit.

As the second half commenced Pradeep Narwal effected another three-point raid to give the Yoddhas the lead for the first time in the game. They maintained a three-point lead almost throughout the half but the Jaipur Pink Panthers continued to fight gamely and with five minutes to go, affected a super-tackle that brought it down to a two-point game.

The Panthers then made the contest even more thrilling as they inflicted a super-tackle on Pardeep Narwal which helped them level the score to 33-33 in 37th minute but it was too little too late as Pardeep Narwal inflicted a 5-point 'Super Raid' which also marked a second all-out by the Yoddhas in the last seconds of the game.

