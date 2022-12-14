PKL: Bharat, Vikash Kandola shine as Bengaluru Bulls decimate Dabang Delhi to qualify for SF

The Bengaluru Bulls put up an inspiring performance to defeat Dabang Delhi K.C. 56-24 in Eliminator 1 at the Dome, NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday and set up a Semi-Final clash against Jaipur Pink Panthers on 15 December 2022. Bharat (15 points) and Vikash Kandola (13 points) emerged as the best players for the Bulls on the night.

Vikash Kandola pulled off a super raid in the third minute as the Bulls took a massive lead at 7-1. Moments later, Kandola effected another brilliant raid and helped his team inflict an all out. Bharat also stepped up his game as the Bengaluru side continued to extend their lead. Ashu Malik carried out a fantastic raid in the 5th minute, but the Bulls still held the lead at 13-3.

Mahender Singh tackled Malik and Bharat caught out Sandeep Dhull as the Bengaluru side reduced Delhi to just one member in the 12th minute. The Bulls tackled Vijay Malik and carried out another all out to dominate the proceedings at 24-10. The Dabang Delhi pulled off a super tackle on Bharat in the 19th minute, but the Bulls still held a healthy lead at 31-14 at the end of the first half.

Bharat effected a magnificent raid in the opening minutes of the second half as the Bengaluru side continued to hold a stronghold of the match at 33-15. Moments later, the Bulls tackled Manjeet and inflicted yet another all out. Bharat didn't take his foot off the pedal as the Bengaluru side led at 39-18 in the 25th minute.

The Delhi side found it difficult to pick up raid or tackle points consistently and succumbed to another all out in the 33rd minute. The Bulls rode on the momentum and eventually closed out a comprehensive victory to book a place in the Semi-Finals.

( With inputs from ANI )

