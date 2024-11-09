PKL commissioner Anupam Goswami expresses hope of kabaddi making it to Olympics

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 9 : Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) commissioner Anupam Goswami has expressed hope that kabaddi will make it to the Olympics in the future.

Goswami spoke toin Noida, at the grand launch of the second leg of PKL season 11. The tournament is set to kick off its second leg of Season 11 at the Noida Indoor Stadium on Sunday, November 10. The opener of the Noida leg will feature a clash between home team UP Yoddhas and U Mumba.

Speaking to ANI, Goswami said that, "We are very hopeful that kabaddi will one day be a part of Olympics and be one of the medal disciplines of India."

Speaking about the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) sending a letter of intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for hosting the 2036 Olympics, Goswami said that the Indian government has chosen two to three disciplines of Indian origin and kabaddi could be one of these. He also said that the role of PKL will be crucial in presenting the case for kabaddi becoming an Olympic sport.

"As far as India's Olympics bids, Indian government have already shown their keen interest but it is an initial phase and we need to present our bid in a stronger and better way. The Indian government has chosen two to three disciplines which are of Indian origin...Our league has done a great job in promoting the sport. We (PKL) have popularized the sport in other countries also and that role will be very crucial for Kabaddi's bid for the Olympics," he said.

IOA on October 1 formally sent a 'Letter of Intent' to the IOC Future Host Commission expressing India's interest in hosting the Olympics and Paralympics Games in 2036, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

In a video posted on X, PT Usha, the President of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), had reaffirmed India's commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Olympics and Paralympics, sharing insights on the country's ongoing efforts and vision for the prestigious event.

"During the IOC session in Mumbai last year, our Prime Minister Narendra Modiji put forth his vision of India hosting the Summer Olympics and Paralympics in 2036. Since then, we have maintained regular communication with IOC President Thomas Bach and officials of the Future Host Commission. We had also engaged in the productive discussion with the IOC during the Paris Olympics. Our officers attended the executive program and the observer program organized by the IOC during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. These interactions and learning led to the submission of our letter of intent to host the 2036 Olympic Games in India in the early October this year. Despite some internal challenges with the IOA, our commitment to hosting the 2036 Summer Games remains steadfast. The IOA remains in continuous contact with the IOC and I am optimistic that India will be viewed as a gracious host," PT Usha said in the video.

India's ambition to host the 2036 Summer Olympics reflects a strong desire to contribute to the global sporting community and showcase the nation's capability to host such a grand event.

India ended its campaign at the recently concluded Paris Olympics with six medals, including five bronze and a silver.

