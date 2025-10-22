"PKL is giving a great platform to youngsters", reckons former India hockey captain Manpreet Singh

New Delhi [India], October 22 : Former Indian hockey captain and four-time Olympian Manpreet Singh was in attendance at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium on October 21, witnessing high-octane Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) action from the stands for the first time.

A two-time Olympic bronze medallist and a two-time Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Manpreet - who has been an avid follower of the PKL - saw kabaddi stars take the mat for a triple-header. He first witnessed Bengal Warriorz complete a sensational comeback against Tamil Thalaivas, which was followed by a close encounter between U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers. He also saw the defending champions in action as they amassed fifty points to register a dominant win against the Gujarat Giants.

Sharing his excitement while being present in the stands, Manpreet said, as quoted by PKL press release, "I'm very excited because even though I've seen the PKL on television before, it's my first live kabaddi experience in the stadium. I've heard about these players and followed them."

"Ajay Thakur, Rahul Chaudhary, Randeep Hooda - I've seen them play. I never got a chance to catch the sport live, so I'm very excited to see the world's best kabaddi players representing their teams on this platform", he added.

Manpreet revealed that the team he supports is the season 10 champions, "I support Puneri Paltan because Ajay (Thakur) paaji is my good friend. I've known him for a long time and that's why I'm supporting his team. They have been doing well this season, they're at the top of the table. So, I hope that they continue to do well in the playoffs and win."

Doubling down on his support, Manpreet also remarked that he would love to be a raider for Puneri Paltan if he ever played in the PKL.

He said, "Ajay is doing well as a coach, so I would definitely like to play under him. I've never met Aslam (Inamdar) but I've heard enough about him. He's got great ability and is also a smart player on the mat. So, I'd love to take some tips from him and play alongside him."

"Ideally, I'd be an all-rounder, but if you ask me, personally, I'd love to be a raider because I love attacking", Manpreet cheekily added.

He also listed Puneri Paltan as his favourites to go all the way in PKL 12, stating, "Puneri will win this season. They're at the top of the table for a reason, and with the way they have been playing this season, they will win the tournament."

Manpreet, who first represented India at the age of 19, also emphasised the importance of a platform like the PKL. He stated, "Kabaddi has grown a lot, and the Pro Kabaddi League is giving a great platform to the youngsters to showcase their skills. They're playing with the best kabaddi players in the world and learning a lot from them."

He further shed light on how the league is benefiting the Indian players. "It's great for the Indian players to learn from the best in the world and if the league continues like this, our Indian kabaddi team will be more famous and get more support. We've been doing well in the Asian Games, and I hope kabaddi is involved in the Olympics and Commonwealth Games as well", Manpreet reckoned.

Manpreet also had a message for the supporters and fans of kabaddi and hockey - two sports that are deeply rooted in India's sporting culture. He concluded, "Keep supporting the PKL and hockey as well, because both these sports have a rich history in Indian sports. So, we should all do our bit to promote and watch the sports, which will also give the players more confidence to get out there and perform."

