PKL Season 10: Player Auction for new season postponed basis AKFI request

Mumbai, Sept 1 The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) have postponed the Player Auction for the upcoming Season 10 to a later date to allow the national teams time to prepare for the Asian Games to be held in Hangzhou, China, from September 23.

This decision has been taken at the request of the Administrator of the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI), the officially recognised body for the sport in India. The Player Auction was earlier scheduled to be held on September 8-9.

A spokesperson Mashal Sports said, “We have received a formal request from the AKFI Administrator to defer the PKL Season 10 Player Auction given the ongoing preparations of the Indian men’s and women’s teams for kabaddi competitions at the Asian Games. Mashal and AKFI share the view that this is an event of vital importance for Indian Kabaddi”.

As part of the consultations on the deferment of the PKL Season 10 Player Auction, Mashal briefed the AKFI Administrator on the planning and preparations that the PKL teams, the PKL broadcast partner, and Mashal have made for the earlier scheduled dates of 8-9 September.

“The Administrator has acknowledged and appreciated the comprehensive reworking that all PKL stakeholders including our 12 Teams and the broadcaster will have to make for the deferred player auction”, says the Mashal Spokesperson.

Mashal Sports will now announce the next dates for the PKL Season 10 Player Auction in consultation with the PKL teams and Star Sports, the broadcast partner of PKL.

