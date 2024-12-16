PKL: Sunil Kumar praises leagues' competitiveness, says ‘players are reaching new heights’

Pune, Dec 16 This season of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) has been one with intense, edge-of-the-seat action with no telling which team are favourites to win the coveted trophy, and every single point can change the match drastically.

11 matches have ended in ties and more that 50% of the matches have been won by a margin of less than seven points. Teams have strategised and built rosters with surgical precision which has resulted in a tournament where any team can triumph on any given night.

"These are close matches that bring happiness to fans. PKL has brought kabaddi players to new heights. This season is going very close. You can't separate the teams. It will end in tight competition, with teams fighting tooth and nail to reach the playoffs," said Sunil Kumar, captain of U Mumba.

The highly dramatic PKL season 11 will see the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddhas clash in what promises to be an intense battle on Tuesday. The Steelers will look to leverage their recent form and return to winning ways to secure a spot in the semi-finals, but UP Yoddhas is sure to give them a tough battle, with all to play for in the playoffs race.

The clash between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengaluru Bulls is expected to be equally thrilling. The Jaipur Pink Panthers are still in the thick of things with their last win over the Tamil Thalaivas, but the Bengaluru Bulls – already out of the race for the playoffs – will hope to rain on their parade. All eyes will be on Nitin Rawal, with the in-form defender hoping to keep the raid machine Arjun Deshwal quiet.

