PKL: UP Yoddhas aim to maintain winning momentum against U Mumba

UP Yoddhas will aim to maintain their winning momentum as they will face bottom-placed U Mumba in their second game of the 9th Pro Kabaddi League on Monday here at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

UP Yoddhas who represent the state of Uttar Pradesh will ride on their thrilling win in the opening encounter this season as they would look forward to maintaining their winning run against U Mumba, who lost their first game against Defending Champions, Dabang Delhi KC on the opening night of the season.

UP Yoddhas are currently placed fourth on the points table with five points to their kitty. The match between UP Yoddhas and U Mumba will be telecast live on Start Sports Network and can be streamed live on Disney Hotstar, 7:30 pm IST onwards on Monday.

UP Yoddhas' last clash with U Mumba happened earlier this year in the 8th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League which was won by them. Surender Gill and Pardeep Narwal starred in this game and are also a part of the team this season.

UP Yoddhas have won a total of four games in their eight encounters against U Mumba so far in the Pro Kabaddi League history, while U Mumba has only won thrice. One game between both teams ended in a tie.

Captain Nitesh Kumar and Head Coach Jasveer Singh will look forward to an efficient camaraderie between the raider duo of Pardeep Narwal and Surender Gill, given their past heroics but also because of their impressive performance in their season-opening game against Jaipur Pink Panthers. The defensive unit under the leadership of Captain Nitesh Kumar should be causing problems for the U Mumba Raiders.

Ahead of the match, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas said, "We had a good start, but that's the game that is over and now we are looking ahead to our next game against U Mumba. Yes, we do have a psychological advantage historically, but this is a new team that we are facing, and the sport of Kabaddi is very unpredictable, so we need to be prepared to give in our best on the mat."

( With inputs from ANI )

