PKL: UP Yoddhas to kick off their home leg against Bengaluru Bulls on Friday

Noida (U.P), Dec 27 UP Yoddhas will kick off their home leg against Bengaluru Bulls on Friday at the Noida Indoor Stadium.

In a press conference held on Wednesday UP Yoddhas announced their home leg. The Yoddhas will play four thrilling encounters in front of the home crowd, and will kick off their home leg against Bengaluru Bulls.

Speaking today at the Press Conference, Jasveer Singh, Head Coach, UP Yoddhas, said, “We have had a productive 50-day training session in our two academies of GMR Sports ahead of the tournament. We have had a few challenges in the initial days of the league due to injuries but now the team is absolutely fit and all charged up to give in their best in front of their home crowd. More than 70 percent of the league is still left and we are confident to regain our lead in the days ahead. The GMR group has always been supportive to us and we will leave no stone unturned to keep our fans happy and proud.”

UP Yoddhas started their campaign on a high, winning two out of their first three matches. Currently, placed on the tenth position in the table with two wins and a tie, the Yoddhas will aim for a turnaround riding on the support of their home crowd.

“I’m looking forward to my first experience as a UP Yoddhas’ captain in front of our home crowd and I am confident that we as a team will give in our best to keep our fans cheered up,” said Pardeep Narwal, Captain, UP Yoddhas.

Surender Gill has been the highlight for the Yoddhas as he sits on the third position in the lists of most successful raids (56) and most raid points (75). He is well supported by dubki-king Pardeep Narwal who has shown some ounces of his greatness and has 43 raid points in the season so far.

The defence of the Yoddhas has been well taken care of by the trio of and Nitesh Kumar, Gurdeep, and Sumit who have 22, 19, and 17 tackle points respectively. The home crowd will hope for an electrifying performance from these players and will hope the Yoddhas return back to winning ways.

“It’s been a mixed bag season so far but the home crowd advantage is something that we are looking forward to. As a team we are training hard and I’m positive about favorable outcomes for us in the home leg,” said Surender Gill.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor