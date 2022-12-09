Players always believed we would qualify for the Playoffs, says Dabang Delhi coach Krishan Hooda

Hyderabad, Dec 9 Dabang Delhi K.C. survived a major dip in performance due to loss of form and secured a place in the Play-offs of Season 9 of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL), making a strong comeback in the last few matches. Despite the loss of form, Delhi head coach Krishan Hooda said his players always believed they will make it to the knockout stage.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. played a roller-coaster of a match against the Bengal Warriors but managed to qualify for the PKL Playoffs after pulling off a 46-46 tie in Hyderabad on Thursday.

The Delhi side got off to a stupendous start in the season, winning five games on the trot. But thereafter, they found it difficult to pick up victories consistently.

Speaking about making it to the Playoffs, Delhi head coach Krishan Hooda said, "It's such a big tournament and it gives us immense happiness to qualify for the Playoffs. To qualify after facing a major dip in performance earlier in the tournament is very satisfying for us. We have a very good team. Even after facing a major loss in form, the players believed that they will qualify for the Playoffs. I would like to congratulate the team for achieving this feat."

"We'll surely play a good match against Bengaluru Bulls and we'll definitely try to win the game. The result will depend on how the teams play on the day. If they make fewer mistakes, they'll win and if we make fewer mistakes, we'll win. So, let's see what happens," Hooda was quoted as saying in a release on Friday.

The Dabang Delhi K.C. Captain Naveen Kumar said that the team will start afresh in the Playoffs. "It has been quite a difficult season as all teams are evenly matched. Now we'll forget about the past and start afresh in the Playoffs. We'll consider the Eliminator match as the first match of our season and move towards the trophy once again."

The Bengaluru Bulls will be hoping to continue their good form and go into the Playoffs high on confidence. However, they'll face stiff competition from U Mumba's raider Guman Singh.

The Tamil Thalaivas will also look to continue their winning run ahead of their playoff match on December 13, 2022. However, Haryana's raider Rakesh Narwal showcased excellent form in his team's last game against Telugu Titans.

The Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors will be aiming to finish their vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 campaigns on a high when they take on each other in the last league match of the season. While all-rounder Rohit Gulia will lead the charge for the Pirates, the Warriors will hope for their Captain Maninder Singh to take them over the line.

