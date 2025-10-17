"Playing in PKL is the dream for these kids": Srinivas Reddy, Indian Boys Team coach for Asian Youth Games

New Delhi [India], October 17 : In a landmark initiative, the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) welcomed India's youth kabaddi teams to experience top-flight action, ahead of the upcoming Youth Asian Games. The squads, guided by coaches Srinivas Reddy, Deepak Niwas Hooda, and Mamtha Poojari, were present at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi to witness their heroes in action, as per a release from PKL.

The teams witnessed the triple-header at the Pro Kabaddi League with three teams in action. They first witnessed a thrilling tiebreaker between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls, followed by exciting matches, Telugu Titans vs U Mumba, and the defending champions, Haryana Steelers in action against UP Yoddhas.

Srinivas Reddy emphasized the value of this opportunity for young athletes.

He said, "It's a great opportunity for these young players to witness how the sport is played at the highest level in front of a big crowd. This is an inspiring moment for these young boys and girls, and it will create a spark within these young players. This is the generation you're going to see play in the PKL in the future," as quoted from a release by PKL.

Deepak Niwas Hooda, who is regarded as one of the best all-rounders in the Pro Kabaddi League history, echoed that sentiment, adding, "Each one of these kids watch the PKL, either at home or on their phone. They analyse certain situations and visualise them as well. That's as important as coaching them. Playing in the Pro Kabaddi League is a dream for these kids."

Extending his heartfelt gratitude for this special initiative, Srinivas Reddy added, "A big thanks to the AKFI (Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India), Mashal Sports and Star Sports. They've given these young players a chance to witness a live match and this is going to be a big boost for them heading into the tournament. This will inspire these players and you'll see superstars emerge from this team."

Mamtha Poojari, the coach of the Indian Girls Team, explained how she took this opportunity to prepare her squad for big-stage pressure.

She said, "The kids were very excited to be there. It's an international standard match and there's so much crowd around. So, I was telling them about the crowd and subtle nuances while playing at the highest level and also how the players are only focused on the game, despite the huge crowd."

She also highlighted how some of the kids got to witness their heroes in action from the stands, and how the PKL is inspiring younger generations.

"Patna is playing today and some of the kids love Ayan. They're delighted to witness him in action," she said.

"One of the kids is a fan of Sunil from U Mumba. He wanted to watch him live and observe how patient he is, waiting for the right moment and how he controls the team. So, almost all the kids have their heroes from the PKL," Poojari added.

Highlighting the importance of inspiring a generation and the role it plays in the larger kabaddi ecosystem as India aims to host major sporting events, Srinivas Reddy stated, "This is the generation of players that will go on to win the Asian Games, National Championships for India."

"We're hopeful of India hosting the Olympics in 2036, and this will be the generation that will represent India at that stage. The Commonwealth Games are also happening in Gujarat in 2030. If our sport is included for that tournament, it will be a big stepping stone for the Olympics," he concluded.

