Playing spin in Australia is very different to playing spin in Sri Lanka, says McSweeney

New Delhi, Jan 13 Australia batter Nathan McSweeney has said he will bring out a new method of playing spin bowling in Sri Lanka during the two-match Test series in Galle, adding that facing spinners at home is very different to playing against them in the island nation.

In the recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy, McSweeney struggled against India’s fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah, averaging just 14.4 in three matches, before losing his place to young opener Sam Konstas.

But McSweeney was handed a second chance in Tests via his selection for the Test trip to Sri Lanka, where his skills against spinners will be put through a stern examination by the hosts’ spinners’ led by Prabath Jayasuriya, who took a 12-wicket haul in a win over Australia in 2022.

“I’ve worked out a method (batting to spin) in Australia that’s worked for me so far in my Shield career, but I’ll definitely have to develop a new one … playing spin in Australia is very different to playing spin over there.”

“I’m lucky enough to have grown up in Queensland with Mitch Swepson and Matt Kuhnemann, and have faced a lot of spin – and quality spin. Hopefully, I can implement the work in Sri Lanka. I didn’t quite take my opportunity when I got my first three Tests, so I’m hopeful, but you just never know,” said McSweeney to The Age on Monday.

He also expressed confidence in his part-time off-spin bowling turning out to be an asset in Sri Lanka. “In Shield cricket over the last couple of years it probably hasn’t suited condition-wise for me to bowl a lot of overs, but I’m still working hard at it. Definitely if I get an opportunity I would love to have a bowl in conditions that suit off spin bowling.”

