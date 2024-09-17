PM Modi Congratulates Indian Men’s Hockey Team on Winning Asian Champions Trophy 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated the Indian men's hockey team for their 1-0 victory over hosts China in the final of the Asian Champions Trophy.

"Congratulations to the incredible Indian Men's Hockey Team for winning the Asian Men's Hockey Champions Trophy 2024! Their remarkable performance, unwavering spirit, and dedication have made the nation proud," Modi wrote on X.

The win marks a record-extending fifth title for India in the tournament. The team, led by Harmanpreet Singh, won all their matches in the competition. Defender Jugraj Singh scored the decisive goal in the final quarter, securing the victory for the defending champions.

India's previous ACT titles came in 2011, 2016, 2018 (shared with Pakistan), and 2021. In Tuesday's match, the Indian side struggled to penetrate the Chinese defense in the first three quarters. Jugraj’s goal in the 51st minute eventually broke the deadlock.

China, playing in only their second international tournament final, fell short in their bid for the title. Earlier, Pakistan defeated Korea 5-2 to claim third place in the six-team competition.