PM Modi hails Indian archers "historic triumph" in Para Asian Archery Championships

New Delhi [India], November 23 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed India's para archers for their sensational performance in the Para Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok.

PM Modi took to X, to congratulate the archers for their remarkable performance and wrote, "A historic triumph at Para Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok! Congratulations to the phenomenal Indian Para Archery team for their splendid performance, etching their names in the history books! The contingent shines bright with their best-ever performance at the Championships with a total of 9 Medals, including 4 Gold Medals as well. Compliments to each and every athlete for their contribution. May they keep making us proud always."

https://x.com/narendramodi/status/1727555390156816890?s=20

Earlier, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha extended wishes to para archers from Jammu and Kashmir who created history and brought glory to India.

Manoj heaped praise on Sheetal Devi, Rakesh Kumar and Sarita for their remarkable performances and wrote on X, "What an incredible achievement! Para archers from J&K scripted history & brought glory to India by winning 6 Medals including 4 gold, 1 silver & 1 bronze at Para Asian Archery Championship, Thailand. The consistent performances of our Archers reflect hard work & perseverance."

"The outstanding performances of Sheetal, Rakesh and Sarita after admirable achievement at Asian Para Games, exemplify true spirit of sportsmanship. This is just the beginning of a new sporting era. My best wishes to all the athletes for their future endeavours," Manoj further added.

Rakesh won three gold medals in the men's individual, men's doubles, and mixed doubles in the compound category.

16-year-old Sheetal Deviwith Jyoti won gold in women's doubles against the South Korean pair.

She missed out on gold in the compound open category as she lost against the Singapore archer. Sarita in the same event settled for the bronze medal.

India ended the Championships with a total of 9 Medals, including 4 Gold Medals as well.

