PM Modi hails Neeraj Chopra as "excellence personified" after silver medal at Paris Olympics

Paris [France], August 9 : As Neeraj Chopra secured the silver medal in the men's javelin throw at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the Indian athlete, calling him "excellence personified."

Chopra, 26, fell short of retaining his gold medal, finishing with a best throw of 89.45 meters. Despite a strong performance on his second attempt, he struggled with four consecutive foul throws, which prevented him from winning gold.

Chopra became the second male athlete from post-independence India to win two Olympic medals in an individual event.

In a post on X, PM Modi said Neeraj Chopra has shown his brilliance time and again.

"Neeraj Chopra is excellence personified! Time and again he's shown his brilliance. India is elated that he comes back with yet another Olympic success. Congratulations to him on winning the Silver. He will continue to motivate countless upcoming athletes to pursue their dreams and make our nation proud," PM Modi said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also congratulated Chopra, highlighting his contribution to national pride.

"The phenomenal @Neeraj_chopra1 brings glory to the nation. Well done champ. Congratulations on winning the #Silver at the #ParisOlympics2024. You have enhanced the honour of the Tiranga by scripting a glorious episode in the history of Indian sports. The nation rejoices in your remarkable feat," Shah wrote in a post on X.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh Mandaviya also hailed the 26-year-old's achievement, saying in a post on X, "What a moment for Bharat! A Silver Medal for @Neeraj_chopra1. He has won his 2nd consecutive Olympic medal! This incredible achievement is historicno individual in independent Bharat has ever done it before in athletics."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that 140 crore Indians are proud of Neeraj Chopra. "Glorious Silver. Hearty congratulations to you Neeraj Chopra ji! 140 crore Indians are proud of you. Jai Hind," Yogi Adityanath wrote on X.

Chopra's first and third attempts were invalidated by red flags, and his final three attempts were fouls. Despite a strong performance in the qualification round with a throw of 89.34 meters, his 89.45-meter throw was not enough to retain his gold.

