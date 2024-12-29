PM Modi lauds 'Bastar Olympics' event, highlights unique nationwide sports activities during 'Mann Ki Baat' address

Bastar (Chhattisgarh) [India], December 29 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 'Mann Ki Baat' address on Sunday, lauded the unique sporting event from Chhattisgarh, 'Bastar Olympics' and said it is bringing a "new revolution."

"Do you know that a unique Olympic has started in our Bastar! Yes, a new revolution is coming into being in Bastar through the first Bastar Olympics," PM Modi said in the 117th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He highlighted the mascots of the Bastar Olympics, the 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna,' which reflect the rich culture of the region.

The Prime Minister explained the defining mantra of this sports event, "Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar" which translates to "Bastar will play - Bastar will win."

Notably, today's address was the last episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' for this year.

The 'Bastar Olympics' is an annual event held by the Chhattisgarh Sports and Youth Welfare Department, meant to help the youth and other victims of naxal activities showcase their sports talent.

The event spanned across the seven districts of BastarKanker, Kondagaon, Bijapur, Bastar, Sukma, Dantewada, and Narayanpur.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also attended the event in Bastar and distributed prizes to the winners of the Bastar Olympics.

In addition to the Bastar Olympics, Prime Minister Modi discussed various sports and fitness activities being organized across the country during the winter season.

"In this winter season, several activities related to sports and fitness are being organised across the country. From Skiing in Kashmir to kite flying in Gujarat, enthusiasm for sports can be seen everywhere," he said.

Further, in his address, PM Modi also mentioned campaigns such as 'Sunday On Cycle' and 'Cycling Tuesday' that are promoting cycling and encouraging people to adopt a more active and healthy lifestyle.

The Fit India Cycling Drive was launched last week by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Mansukh Mandaviya earlier this month at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Besides the Honourable Minister, the event saw the presence of over 500 riders, ranging from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sports Authority of India campers and young gymnasts from the IG Stadium, senior officials and various cycling clubs in the national capital.

Sunday's flag-off ceremony also saw the presence of former WWE star Shanky Singh, revered for being a part of the tag team stable featuring former WWE champion Jinder Mahal. Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee Table Tennis player Mouma Das, meanwhile, flagged off the Sundays on Cycle event in Sports Authority of India National Centre of Excellence (NCOE) Kolkata.

Through his address, Prime Minister Modi underscored the importance of sports and fitness, celebrating the diverse and vibrant sporting culture that is flourishing across India.

Mann Ki Baat is Prime Minister Modi's monthly radio programme, where he discusses important national issues with the citizens of India. The programme is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. Launched on October 3, 2014, Mann Ki Baat aims to connect with various segments of Indian society, encompassing women, the elderly, and the youth.

Apart from 22 Indian languages and 29 dialects, 'Mann Ki Baat' is broadcast in 11 foreign languages, including French, Chinese, Indonesian, Tibetan, Burmese, Baluchi, Arabic, Pashtu, Persian, Dari, and Swahili. Mann Ki Baat is broadcast by more than 500 centers of All India Radio.

