PM Modi lauds Indian long jumpers on winning medals in Asian Games

New Delhi [India], October 1 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated long jumper Murali Sreeshankar on his resounding success and clinching the silver medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games.

Sreeshankar on Sunday won a silver medal in the Men's Long Jump Final with a best finish of 8.19 meters. China's long jumpers took home gold and bronze as Wang Jianan finished at the top of the podium with best jump of 8.22m, while Shi Yuhao bagged third spot with 8.10m.

"Congratulations to the amazing Long Jumper @SreeshankarM on his resounding success and clinching the Silver medal at the Asian Games. He has indeed set a perfect example for generations to come!" PM Modi posted on social media 'X'.

Meanwhile, Jyothi Yarraji clinched a silver medal in the Women’s 100m Hurdles.

Prime Minister also lauded the resilience, discipline and rigorous training of Jyothi Yarraji and conveyed his best wishes for the future.

"An amazing Silver Medal win by @JyothiYarraji in Women's 100 m Hurdles at the Asian Games. Her resilience, discipline and rigorous training have paid off. I congratulate her and wish her the very best for the future," the Prime Minister tweeted.

PM Modi also lauded Seema Punia, who bagged the bronze medal in the Women's Discus Throw event.

"A remarkable Bronze Medal for Seema Punia. A great performance by her in the Discus Throw event. Her dedication and hard work have made the nation proud once again," PM Modi tweeted.

