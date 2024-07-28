PM Modi speaks to Manu Bhaker over phone, congratulates her for winning bronze medal at Paris Olympics

New Delhi [India], July 28 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Manu Bhaker on Sunday and congratulated the Indian shooter for winning the bronze medal in the final of the 10 Metre Women's Air Pistol event at the ongoing Paris Olympics.

Bhaker became the first Indian women to win a medal in shooting at Olympics. Bhaker brought India's first medal in the ongoing mega event as she won a bronze medal with a score of 221.7.

PM Modi said that although the 22-year-old shooter missed a silver medal by just 0.1 point but still she has made the nation proud .

"Congratulations, Manu, on the victory. I am very happy as you won a medal. Although you missed a silver medal by just 0.1 point, but still you made the country proud...," PM Modi said.

It was a redemption arc for Manu after her pistol malfunctioned at the Tokyo Olympics. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman in 20 years to reach a shooting final in an individual event of Olympics since Suma Shirur in 2004.

South Korea's Ye Jin clinched the gold medal with an Olympic record of 243.2 points. Her compatriot, Kim Yeji, settled for silver with 241.3 points.

On the opening day, Bhaker finished third in the qualification round of the women's 10 Metre Air Pistol to qualify for the final at the ongoing Paris Olympics on Saturday. While Rhythm Sangwan failed to make her place in the final after finishing in 15th place.

