Powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma pays tribute to PM Modi's mother

New Delhi, Dec 30 World champion powerlifter Mahant Gaurav Sharma condoled the demise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mother Heeraben Modi, who passed away on Friday morning.

Mahant Gaurav Sharma said that Heeraben was a noble person and nothing hurts more than the loss of a mother.

"Deeply saddened to hear the passing of Heeraben Modi, beloved mother of PM Narendra Modi ji. Heartfelt condolences," the powerlifter told .

"Nothing hurts more than the loss of a mother. I bow down to her," he added.

Heeraben, who was 100 years old, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad. She breathed her last at around 0330 hrs IST.

She was admitted to U N Mehta Institute of Cardiology and Research Centre in Ahmedabad, earlier this week, due to health issues.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor