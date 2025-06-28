Prabath Jayasuriya leads Sri Lanka to thumping victory over Bangladesh

Colombo, June 28 Prabath Jayasuriya was the star as Sri Lanka stormed to an innings and 78-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground in Colombo, wrapping up the match within a half-hour of day four and sealing the series 1-0.

The left-arm spinner was unplayable on a turning track, finishing with 5 for 56 in the second innings as Bangladesh folded meekly for just 133.

Starting the morning on 115 for 6, Bangladesh needed a miracle to stretch the contest. Jayasuriya ensured there was no such reprieve, striking in his first over of the day by dismissing Litton Das for 14. He continued to weave his web around the batters, removing Nayeem Hasan and Taijul Islam in successive overs. Tharindu Ratnayake applied the finishing touch, trapping Ebadot Hossain lbw to bring Bangladesh’s misery to an end.

This victory was set up by a commanding all-round display from the hosts. After Bangladesh elected to bat first, they could only manage 247 in their first innings despite Shadman Islam’s defiant 46. Sri Lanka’s bowlers shared the spoils, with debutant Sonal Dinusha (3 for 22) and Asitha Fernando (3 for 51) leading the charge.

Sri Lanka’s batters then made Bangladesh pay. Pathum Nissanka anchored the innings with a majestic 158, supported by Kusal Mendis’ breezy 84 off 87 balls and Dinesh Chandimal’s measured 93. The hosts declared at a mammoth 458, establishing a 211-run lead. Taijul Islam’s 5 for 131 stood out in a thankless effort for Bangladesh’s bowlers.

Bangladesh’s second innings never got going. Anamul Haque’s dismissal on the stroke of tea on day three opened the floodgates. From there, the spin trio of Jayasuriya, Ratnayake and skipper Dhananjaya de Silva (2 for 24) ensured a steady procession of wickets. Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan all fell cheaply, unable to resist the relentless pressure.

Jayasuriya’s performance was the cornerstone of Sri Lanka’s win, showcasing his mastery of subtle variations and accuracy on a surface that increasingly aided spin. His match haul of five wickets capped another superb outing as Sri Lanka extended their unbeaten run at home.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 247 & 133/10 in 44.2 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 26, Najmul Hossain Shanto 19; Prabath Jayasuriya 5-56, Dhananjaya de Silva 2-13) lost to Sri Lanka 458 (Nissanka 158, Chandimal 93, Kusal 84; Taijul 5-131) by an innings and 78 runs.

