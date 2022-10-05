Practice sessions with Telugu Titans helped me during National Games: Kabaddi player Abhishek Singh

Ahmedabad, Oct 5 Abhishek Singh, who has played 58 matches in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, pulled off several excellent raids to help Uttar Pradesh emerge as champions in the men's kabaddi competition at the 36th National Games Gujarat 2022 in Ahmedabad last week.

Speaking about his journey at the National Games, the raider said, "Our journey in the National Games was really good. We were under pressure here because we lost in the Quarter-Finals at the Senior Nationals earlier this year. We prepared well for the competition and backed each other in the National Games. Our defense was solid and our captain Rahul Chaudhari also made a huge contribution to the team."

Abhishek expressed that he will now focus on playing well for the Telugu Titans at the vivo Pro Kabaddi League, slated to begin on October 7 in Bengaluru, "Our first match is on October 7, so we will look to put up a good performance on Day 1. We had a training camp in Hyderabad before the National Games. Our coach spent time with each of us and spoke to us about the aspects we need to improve on. We have a good team and let's see what happens once the season begins."

The raider further added, "My practice sessions with Telugu Titans certainly helped me during the National Games. Since I had practiced the sport and carried out fitness training regularly, I could put up good performances at the National Games from the first match itself."

Abhishek also thanked the vivo Pro Kabaddi League for changing the lives of kabaddi players, "My lifestyle has changed after I started playing in the vivo Pro Kabaddi League. From living to eating to meeting people, everything has changed. We feel like celebrities and we get respect from everyone wherever we go. I would like to thank vivo PKL for changing the lives of kabaddi players."

The Telugu Titans will take on Bengaluru Bulls in their first match of the vivo Pro Kabaddi League at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on October 7.

