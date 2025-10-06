Pramod Bhagat shines with three gold medals at 1st Abia Para Badminton International 2025

Abia [Nigeria], October 6 : Ace Indian para shuttler Pramod Bhagat continued his exceptional run of form at the first Abia Para Badminton International 2025, clinching three gold medals and reaffirming his dominance in the global para badminton circuit.

The tournament was held in Abia from September 30 to October 5, 2025, as per a press release.

Bhagat captured the men's singles SL3 title, defeating compatriot Mantu Kumar in a thrilling final by 21-7, 9-21, 21-9. Displaying his trademark composure and tactical brilliance, Bhagat bounced back strongly after losing the second game to secure victory in three games.

He then joined forces with Sukant Kadam to bag another gold, winning the men's doubles by overcoming Peru's Gerson Jair Vargas Lostaunaul and Diana Rojas Golac in straight games 21-13, 21-17. The duo's seamless coordination and aggressive play proved too strong for their opponents.

Bhagat's third gold came in the mixed doubles SL3-SU5 category, partnering with Arati Patil to win another thrilling final, further cementing his status as India's most decorated para badminton star.

Speaking after his triple-gold-winning performance, Pramod Bhagat said, "Every victory motivates me to push my limits further. Competing at this level and bringing glory to India is always special. I am proud of the hard work and the support team behind these wins."

Bhagat's partner in doubles, Sukant Kadam, also expressed delight at their performance, saying, "Playing alongside Pramod always pushes me to bring my best game. Our understanding on court has grown stronger with every match. This win gives us great confidence for the upcoming international events."

Apart from Bhagat and Kadam's stellar performance, several Indian shuttlers impressed across categories. Ranjit Singh claimed three bronze medals in the men's singles WH1, men's doubles WH1-WH2 (with Paramjit Singh), and mixed doubles WH1-WH2 (with Shabana). Nurul Hossain Khan bagged silver in men's singles WH2, while Uma Sarkar clinched silver in women's singles SL3. The pair of Arati Patil and Uma Sarkar secured bronze in women's doubles SL3-SU5.

Other strong performances included bronzes for Nilesh Gaikwad in men's SL4, Kanak Singh Jadaun in women's SL4, and a complete Indian sweep in men's singles SU5, where Karan Paneer, Rahul Vimal, and Sativada took gold, silver, and bronze respectively.

Bhagat's triple triumph and India's medal haul highlight the nation's rising dominance in para badminton, setting a strong tone for the upcoming international season.

