Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam to start season at Egypt Para Badminton International

New Delhi, Jan 12 India’s para-badminton campaign in the 2026 international season starts at the Egypt Para Badminton International 2026 from January 13-18, with the country's top stars, including 2020 Paralympic Games medallists Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam, leading the way in Cairo, Egypt.

The Egypt International provides an important early-season opportunity for Indian shuttlers to regain match sharpness, assess form, and set the competitive tone for the year ahead.

Pramod Bhagat and Sukant Kadam will represent India in the tournament, competing in men’s singles and men’s doubles in their respective categories SL3 and SL4. With strong international participation expected, the event offers valuable exposure and competitive intensity at the start of the new season.

The tournament marks the beginning of a crucial year 2026 as athletes focus on their consistency, performance, and building momentum across the international calendar.

Talking about their campaign, Pramod Bhagat said, ”Starting the year with an international tournament like Egypt is very important for building rhythm. The focus is on staying disciplined, trusting the preparation, and taking each match as it comes. It’s about setting the right tone for the rest of the season, for which I am preparing myself.”

On his part, Paralympic Games doubles medallist, Sukant Kadam, added, “This new season always brings fresh motivation and goals for 2026. Early tournaments are important to understand where we stand and to work on the areas that need improvement. My focus is on staying consistent and pushing our performance level higher.”

The Egypt Para Badminton International 2026, a Level 2 event, is part of the 15-event Para-Badminton season announced by the Badminton World Federation (BWF). The eagerly anticipated 2026 Para Badminton tournament calendar promises a thrilling year of competition for athletes worldwide. The comprehensive schedule features a mix of established and new host cities, with the highlight being the prestigious BWF Para Badminton World Championships in Manama, Bahrain, from February 7 to 14.

Also part of the calendar will be the Asian Para Games to be held from October 14 to 24.

