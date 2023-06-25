Premier Handball League: Maharashtra Ironmen defeat Rajasthan Patriots; books place in final

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 25 : In the Premier Handball League match on Saturday, Maharashtra Ironmen defeated Rajasthan Patriots 38-28 at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur. Maharashtra Ironmen became the first team to book their spot in the finals of the Premier Handball League.

The first semi-final of the Premier Handball League saw the home team Rajasthan Patriots take on Maharashtra Ironmen in a highly entertaining clash. Rajasthan was coming into this game as the only team to have defeated the Ironmen in the league phase. Renowned Actor Sharad Kelkar graced the game with his presence as he was sitting in the Rajasthan Patriots owners' box to show his support for the home team.

Maharashtra Ironmen were looking for their first win against the Patriots in this crucial game. The Maharashtra Ironmen started the game in blistering form as Igor Chiseliov, Jalal Kiani, Manjeet Kumar, Ankit and Sumit Ghanghas were passing the ball fluidly and constructing attacks patiently.

The Maharashtra players were in great touch as they were shooting with devastating effects in the opening minutes of the game. The Ironmen took an early lead. Naveen Deshwal's heroics in the initial stages of the game saw the Ironmen establish a healthy lead. Arjun Lakra, Dmitry Kireev and Hardev Singh started finding their finishing touch but were unable to score as consistently as the Ironmen who were rampant in attack that was being led by their captain Chiseliov and Sumit Ghanghas.

While saves from Deshwal made sure the Patriots were struggling to find a foothold in the game. By the 15th mark, the Ironmen had established a considerable lead as the scores read 10-7 in their favour. Robin Singh of the Patriots was also ejected from the game in the first quarter for an extremely robust challenge on Mohit Punia after he was shown a direct red card.

The Patriots were determined to find a way back into the game and brought on Happy Singh to do so. Despite the added impetus of Happy Singh the Patriots were still floundering in front of goal. Amninder Singh and Arjun Lakra injected some energy and provided the Patriots with a much-needed edge in attack as they started to find the back of the net a lot more consistently.

The Ironmen were putting on a masterclass in attack. They were rampaging forward and scoring efficiently. Igor Chiseliov, Sumit Ghanghas, Ankit and Jalal Kiani were making sure the Ironmen carried on extending their lead. Soon after the half came to an end as the score was 17-14 in favour of the Ironmen.

Rajasthan Patriots came out for the second half looking to wrestle control of the game. Amninder Singh was playing brilliantly for the Patriots in the early stages of the second half and was tasked with the crucial task of man-marking Igor Chiesliov.

In spite of the waning presence of Chiseliov in the opening minutes of the second half the Ironmen were as rampant in attack as ever as Jalal Kinai, Sumit Ghanghas, Ankit and Manjeet Kumar were being afforded too much time and space. They took charge of scoring the goals as they extended the Ironmen's lead. Halfway through the second period, the scores read 27-22 in favour of the Ironmen.

Amninder Singh and Arjun Lakra were trying their level best for the Patriots to make sure their team stayed within touching distance of the Ironmen. They were not being supported well by the other Patriots players as they were struggling to break down the Ironmen's defence and score goals regularly. Jalal Kiani and Manjeet Kumar on the other hand were continuing to supercharge the Maharashtra Ironmen attack as they were able to extend their lead.

Chiseliov, after being kept relatively quiet in the opening minutes of the half found a way to shatter Rajasthan's defence. He was bullying the Rajasthan players as they were struggling to contain him which saw the Ironmen pull further ahead.

The Rajasthan players looked deflated in attack while the Maharashtra Ironmen carried on with the same ferocity in attack going into the last 10 minutes. Goals from Kiani, Chiseliov, Ankit and Manjeet Kumar saw the Ironmen establish an unassailable lead. Soon after the game came to an end as the scores read 38-28 in favour of the Maharashtra Ironmen. They became the first team to secure their spot in the finals, in which they will either face the Telugu Talons or the Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh.

Igor Chiseliov was the top scorer for the Maharashtra Ironmen in this game with 10 goals and had taken his goal tally for the season to 87 by the end of the game to reclaim the top spot in the scoring charts. Amarinder Singh was the top scorer for the Rajasthan Patriots in this game with 7 goals. Igor Chisleiov was adjudged the most valuable player of the match.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor