Premier Handball League: Rajasthan Patriots to lock horns wtih Maharashtra Ironmen in opening match

Jaipur (Rajasthan)[India], June 1 : The Premier Handball League (PHL) on Thursday announced the schedule for its inaugural season, which is set to begin on June 8, 2023. The matches will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The league will see six teams go up against each other in a round-robin format consisting of 30 matches, followed by three knockout matches to determine the ultimate champion. The 33 matches will be spread over 18 days and each team will have a minimum of 10 matches. Each squad will consist of 17 players, made up of 14 Indian players and three foreigners.

The six teams that will compete against each other during the league are-Rajasthan Patriots, Garvit Gujarat, Maharashtra Ironmen, Golden Eagles Uttar Pradesh, Delhi Panzers and Telugu Talons. The tournament will commence with a clash between Rajasthan Patriots and Maharashtra Ironmen which will tee off at 7 pm on June 8, 2023. Telugu Talons will go up against Garvit Gujarat in the second match of the day that will start at 8.30 pm.

Talking about the announcement of the schedule, Abhinav Banthia, President, Blue Sport Entertainment Pvt Ltd, said, "I can feel the excitement among the fans as the buzz around the Premier Handball League is gathering steam. We are confident that the high-octane displays during the matches will enthral the audience and take the sport of Handball in the country to even greater heights."

The Premier Handball League (PHL) is sanctioned by the South Asian Handball Federation and affiliated with the Asian Handball Federation (AHF). The inaugural season of the Premier Handball League will be broadcast on Viacom18 which will provide multi-platform coverage on JioCinema, Sports 18-1 (HD & SD) and Sports 18 Khel, where audiences can take in the action live from the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur during the tournament.

