Premier League announces eight nominees For PL Player of the Season

New Delhi, May 9 The Premier League has announced the eight players that have been nominated for the PL Player of the Season award. All football fans can nominate their favourite players who they might believe are worthy of the prestigious award through the official site or app of the Premier League.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are the two nominees from the defending champions Manchester City. The midfield duo of Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will be representing the current league leaders Arsenal, Alexander Isak (Newcastle United), Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) and Cole Palmer (Chelsea) are the other nominees as per the announcement.

The Player of the Season has been won by a Manchester City player for four seasons in a row with Erling Haaland having been the latest recipient of the award in the 2022/23 season. Phil Foden may be the frontrunner this season having performed consistently compared to Haaland who has been struggling on and off with injuries although it is still the Norwegian striker who leads the race for the Golden Boot with 25 goals to his name.

Martin Odegaard has been Arsenal’s most competitive and consistent player this season with many impeccable performances. The Gunners' captain has bashed in eight goals in the league whilst also providing eight assists. Declan Rice’s transition from being a No.6 to No.8 has been phenomenal under Mikel Arteta. The Englishman has lived up to his hefty price together and become Arsenal’s set piece taker.

Manchester City might live to regret letting Cole Palmer go. The young Englishman has been a bright spot in what has been a very dull Premier League campaign for Chelsea. He has 21 goals to his name, second behind only Erling Haaland. Ollie Watkins has also been exceptional this season as the 28-year-old has been instrumental in putting Aston Villa in the top-four race this season.

