Premier League: Brighton defender Van Hecke out for six weeks with ‘significant tear’

New Delhi, Oct 2 Brighton and Hove Albion defender Jan Paul Van Hecke is set for an extended period on the sidelines which could amount to six weeks after scans indicated a ‘significant tear’ on his groin. He missed out on Brighton’s 2-4 loss to Chelsea on Saturday.

“I’ve been wearing it for a while and also played matches with it, but in the final phase against Nottingham Forest, it hit my groin. Afterwards, we had a scan made and it became clear that there was a significant tear.

“It remains to be seen how the rehabilitation will go, but in principle, it will take six weeks. I feel like I’m a little ahead of schedule. I hope that things will go a little faster and that I can connect again sooner,” van Hecke told ESPN.

Jan Paul van Hecke joined Albion from NAC Breda in September 2020, signing a three-year contract. The centre-back was immediately loaned out to Heerenveen for the 2020/21 season, where he made 28 appearances.

Jan Paul spent the following campaign out on loan, enjoying his first taste of English football with Blackburn Rovers. He helped them to an impressive eighth-placed finish, notably becoming the first loan player to win their Player of the Season award.

The Dutch defender made his Premier League debut in a 1-0 home win over Leeds in August 2022, before making his first top-tier start in a 2-2 draw at Leicester City. He finished the 2022/23 with eight Premier League appearances. He signed a new deal with Brighton in December 2023 that runs until June 2027.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor