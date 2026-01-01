Premier League: Chelsea part ways with manager Enzo Maresca

London, Jan 1 Former champion Chelsea have officially parted ways with manager Enzo Maresca following a disappointing run in the Premier League 2025-26, with the West London club managing just one win from their last seven matches.

The six-time Premier League winners recently let another victory slip through their fingers at Stamford Bridge, drawing 2-2 with the Cherries. They are now placed fifth in the Premier League with 30 points and will face Manchester City on Sunday. Chelsea is also currently 13th in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

"Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company. During his time at the club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the club," the statement from Chelsea read.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions, including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track. We wish Enzo well for the future," it added.

Enzo Maresca was appointed Chelsea manager in July 2024. Under his stint, the West London club played 92 matches, and he recorded a strong tally of 55 wins. On May 28, 2025, Maresca won his first trophy as Chelsea manager by lifting the UEFA Conference League after beating Real Betis 4-1 in the final, which meant Chelsea became the only team to win all three of the current main UEFA competitions.

After that, in July 2025, he guided his team to victory in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, the first edition of the expanded competition, with a 3-0 win over the recently crowned Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in the final.

This meant that he won two titles in his first year as manager of the club. However, the results were different in the second year, and this affected his relationship with the fans and the Chelsea board, which finally led to his exit 3 years before his contract, which was supposed to end in 2029.

