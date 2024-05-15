Premier League: Haaland's brace puts Man City on brink of title

London, May 15 Erling Haaland’s second-half brace saw Manchester City secure a 2-0 victory against Tottenham Hotspurs and ensured Pep Guardiola’s side back to the top of the Premier League table.

With Haaland’s two goals, City are now on 88 points while Spurs' Champions League hopes are over with a loss.

The win sent City two points clear of Arsenal and which means if they beat West Ham on Sunday then Guardiola's men will secure a fourth successive league title, something no English side has ever achieved before.

City brought substitute keeper Stefan Ortega Moreno on for Ederson midway through the second half after the Brazilian hurt his head in a collision with Cristian Romero.

The German made his impact immediately felt with a series of outstanding saves, including one stunning block to deny Son Heung-Min - to keep the hosts out.

Haaland opened the scoring with a close range 52nd minute opener and then sealed a victory with a 90th-minute penalty which extended City's record unbeaten run across all competitions to 34 games.

