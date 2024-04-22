Premier League: Liverpool win at Fulham to go level with leaders Arsenal

London, April 22 Liverpool boosted their Premier League title challenge with a 3-1 victory away at Fulham as they moved level on points with Arsenal at the summit of the Premier League table.

Liverpool dominated the early stages but squandered a golden opportunity to break the deadlock in the third minute when Luis Diaz headed Alexander-Arnold’s cross wide from close range.

Trent Alexander-Arnold gave the Reds a 32nd-minute lead with an excellent free-kick that soared into the top corner, but the hosts levelled in first-half added time through Timothy Castagne.

Liverpool restored their advantage early in the second half. Harvey Elliott intercepted Alex Iwobi’s poor pass before finding Gravenberch, who broke his Premier League duck with a 20-yard strike that flashed in off Leno’s left post.

The visitors then secured the victory 18 minutes from time with Jota latching onto Cody Gakpo’s through ball and sliding home an all-important third goal, which was confirmed by VAR after a lengthy check for a tight offside call.

The result took Liverpool level with leaders Arsenal on 74 points each from 33 games – the Gunners claiming top spot on goal difference – with Manchester City third on 73 points after 32 fixtures.

