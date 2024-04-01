Premier League: Man City, Arsenal share spoils as goalless draw leaves Liverpool on top

Manchester, April 1 A resolute defensive display from Arsenal earned the Gunners a point as they played out a goalless draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium, leaving Liverpool top of the table.

City dominated the ball, with 72 per cent possession, but were unable to create many clear-cut chances, with Gabriel and William Saliba superb for Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta's side drop to second, two points behind Liverpool following the Reds' 2-1 win over Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day. City are a point further back in third.

In what was a tense, feisty affair, chances proved at a premium at both ends of the field as for the first time in 58 games City were denied a goal on home soil.

Nathan Ake and Mateo Kovacic both went close for City whilst former Blue Gabriel Jesus and sub Leandro Trossard threatened for the visitors.

In the end though, the two were forced to settle for a point with Liverpool emerging as new leaders after their earlier 2-1 win at home to Brighton.

City, who only managed one shot on target, were held to their first 0-0 draw in the Premier League since March 2022 against Crystal Palace, ending their run of 75 consecutive league games without any being goalless.

One concern for Arsenal will have been the sight of Saka limping off during the second half, with Arsenal next in action at home to Luton Town on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor