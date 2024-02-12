Premier League: McTominay's late header gives Man Utd 2-1 win over Aston Villa

Birmingham, Feb 12 Scott McTominay’s late header secured Manchester United’s third consecutive Premier League win, as the Reds beat Aston Villa 2-1 away to close the gap on fifth-placed Villa to five points.

Making a really promising start, United were denied twice by inch-perfect defensive interventions from Villa centre-back Diego Carlos inside the opening 12 minutes.

Rasmus Hojlund opened the scoring on 17 minutes in a breathless encounter at Villa Park, but Douglas Luiz levelled for Villa midway through the second half.

It was McTominay, who provided the decisive moment on 86 minutes, heading in from Diogo Dalot's superb cross to secure a crucial three points and United's third straight league victory. His seven league goals this season have won United 12 points this season, more than any other player in the competition, Premier League reports.

Goalkeeper Andre Onana was also in inspired form, making eight saves, his joint-most in a match since joining Man Utd, as Villa suffered back-to-back home defeats following a 17-match unbeaten run at Villa Park.

With Sunday night's win, Man Utd are onto sixth place with 41 points, just five behind fifth placed Villa and six behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur.

