Premier League: Murphy brace powers Newcastle Utd’s 4-0 thumping of Leicester City

Newcastle, Dec 14 Newcastle United bounced back from their recent defeat to Brentford with a commanding 4-0 win over Leicester City at St. James' Park here on Saturday. The victory was much-needed for Eddie Howe's side, who responded emphatically with goals from Jacob Murphy (2), Bruno Guimaraes, and Alexander Isak.

The result not only marked their biggest win of the season but also set them up perfectly for their upcoming Carabao Cup quarter-final against Brentford.

The match saw Martin Dubravka making his first Premier League appearance of the season in place of the injured Nick Pope. However, the Slovakia international was rarely troubled as Newcastle dominated the game. The Magpies created several early chances, with Anthony Gordon testing Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen in the eighth minute and Dan Burn coming close with a header from a corner.

Newcastle’s attacking fluidity was evident throughout, with Guimaraes, Gordon, and Isak all playing key roles in creating opportunities. It was Murphy who broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, finishing off a precise cut-back from Gordon after a short corner routine. Isak had a chance to double the lead just before half-time, but his shot was saved by Hermansen.

The game changed dramatically after the break when Hermansen was replaced by Danny Ward, and within moments, Guimaraes doubled Newcastle’s advantage with a close-range header from a Gordon free-kick. Isak then added a third, nodding in a deflected cross from Lewis Hall. Murphy completed the scoring with his second of the day, curling a shot past Ward after a clever pass from Isak.

Despite Leicester's few chances, including a strike from Kasey McAteer saved by Dubravka, it was all Newcastle. It was a morale-boosting performance ahead of their midweek cup clash.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor