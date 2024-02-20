Premier League: Onana's late header moves Everton out of relegation zone

Liverpool, Feb 20 Amadou Onana came off the bench to rescue a crucial point for Everton as they shared a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace and moved out of the relegation zone.

In Palace's first match since Roy Hodgson stepped down from his position as first-team manager, Jordan Ayew scored a brilliant opener before Onana came off the bench to equalise for Everton, who are without a Premier League win in their last eight fixtures, on Monday night.

Palace made an assured start and had a great chance on 12 minutes, but Edouard’s left-footed drive was straight at Jordan Pickford. At the other end, Abdoulaye Doucoure flashed a first-time volley wide and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, seeking to end a run of 18 matches without a goal, headed off target, Premier League reports.

Palace had the best chance of the half, as seven minutes before the break, a corner from Adam Wharton was met by Jean- Philippe Mateta, but his header was cleared off the line by Ashley Young.

Everton then had two great opportunities to take the lead, first Johnstone made a good stop to keep out James Tarkowski’s header, before reacting to push away Doucoure’s close-range attempt.

Sam Johnstone would then play his part in Palace’s opener on 66 minutes, as his direct kick was flicked on by Edouard to Mateta, who held the ball up well before laying off to Jordan Ayew to unleash a superb shot beyond Pickford.

Everton continued to probe for an equaliser and Johnstone was forced to turn Garner’s bouncing effort behind. From the subsequent corner, Onana rose highest to head in Dwight McNeil’s delivery.

A point moves Everton up to 17th on 20 points, above Luton Town on goal difference, while Palace remain in 15th on 25 points.

