Premier League: Three massive games this weekend to help decide title

London, April 26 Three decisive matches this weekend -- one of them the biggest derby in London -- will go a long way toward deciding this season's Premier League title, and perhaps also the scramble to avoid relegation. The first game is on Saturday lunchtime when Jurgen Klopp's tired Liverpool side travels to face West Ham at the London Stadium.

Liverpool travel to east London after a derby defeat to Everton on Wednesday dealt a massive blow to their title hopes, leaving them third in the table, two points behind Manchester City and three behind Arsenal, with City having a game in hand. Klopp's side again lacked energy at Goodison Park, and with less than 72 hours to prepare, it's hard to see how it can recover physically against a side that is going to look to test it from set pieces - as Everton did.

The good news for Liverpool is that West Ham are also exhausted after their run to the Europa League quarterfinals, with the club surrounded by rumours that Julen Lopetegui is being lined up to replace David Moyes as coach at the end of the season.

The other two decisive games are on Sunday, with league leaders Arsenal crossing north London to play traditional rivals Tottenham in a key game for both sides.

Arsenal's impressive demolition of Chelsea on Wednesday means they have a one-point lead over Manchester City, but City have a game in hand. Mikel Arteta's side must hold its nerve against a rival that also needs a win. Tottenham sit fifth in the table, six points behind Aston Villa, but with two games in hand and three points are vital if they want to stay in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League. Spurs haven't played since April 13 when they lost 4-0 to Newcastle, and at this stage of the season, it's hard to know if that break will allow tired legs to recover or break their rhythm.

Manchester City purred to a 4-0 win away to Brighton on Thursday night, with Phil Foden and Kevin de Bruyne in outstanding form, and they visit struggling Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Forest's defeat to Everton last weekend left them a point above Luton Town and Luton could move two points above Nuno Espiritu Santo's side if they win away to mid-table Wolverhampton on Saturday afternoon.

If Luton lose on Saturday, that could lift some pressure from Forest against Pep Guardiola's side, who has Erling Haaland as their only fitness doubt, but the way Manchester City demolished Brighton suggests they are hitting top form at the right moment.

Aston Villa will move nine points clear of Tottenham if they beat a chaotic Chelsea on Saturday. Unai Emery extended his contract with the club for another season in the week, while Chelsea suffered a 5-0 humiliation away to Arsenal and need to show a reaction of some kind.

Chelsea have the firepower to hurt Villa on a good day, but the Villa pair of Ollie Watkins and Leon Baliey are much more effective in front of goal.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United should keep up the pressure on a top-six finish and could confirm Sheffield United's return to the Championship on Saturday.

Manchester United are currently sixth but have been wildly erratic in recent games and Burnley must see their visit to Old Trafford as a chance to overtake Luton in their survival bid. Everton are almost safe after consecutive wins, while Brentford's five-game unbeaten run has also moved them closer to assuring top-flight survival. Finally, Fulham and Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Brighton play two mid-table derbies with little at stake other than pride.

