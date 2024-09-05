President Murmu, PM Modi congratulate Harvinder Singh following his historic gold in men's archery at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 5 : President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended wishes to para-athlete Harvinder Singh, who claimed a historic gold medal in the men's individual recurve open final at the Paris Paralympics.

Harvinder got his hands on India's first-ever gold medal in para archery at the Paralympics. In a one-sided final, Harvinder ousted Poland's Lukasz Ciszek with a straight-set win, 6-0.

President Murmu took to X and congratulated the 33-year-old for his splendid performance in the final under tremendous pressure.

"My heartiest congratulations to Harvinder Singh on winning gold medal in men's individual recurve para archery event at Paris 2024 Paralympics. This is Harvinder's second medal at consecutive Paralympics and first ever gold medal in para archery for India. His exceptional performance under tremendous pressure is inspirational. I wish he brings more glory to the tricolour," President Murmu wrote on X.

PM Modi extended wishes to Harvinder for his "very special" gold medal success at the Paralympics and wrote, "A very special Gold in Para Archery! Congratulations to Harvinder Singh for winning the Gold medal in the Men's Individual Recurve Open at the #Paralympics2024! His precision, focus and unwavering spirit are outstanding. India is very happy with his accomplishment."

Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya also wished him for becoming India's first-ever gold medallist in archery at the Paris Paralympics.

"Harvinder Singh has struck gold with unmatched precision in the Para Archery Men's Individual Recurve Open at #Paralympics2024! This monumental victory marks him as the first-ever Gold Medalist in Para Archery at the Paralympics, embodying the vision of our PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for advancing para sports in India. His achievement proves that vision, focus, and relentless determination can turn dreams into golden realities," Mandaviya wrote on X.

Harvinder's success marked India's second medal in archery at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. The Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event.

