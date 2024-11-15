"Pressure is nothing but talk": Dabang Delhi K.C.'s Ashu Malik opens up after strong start to season 11

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 15 : Dabang Delhi K.C.'s star raider Ashu Malik shared insights into his remarkable journey and mindset, dismissing the notion of pressure impacting his performance. "Pressure is nothing but talk. I enter matches completely fresh-minded," Malik said confidently.

The talented raider attributed his improvement this season to intensive training camps and focused skill development under the guidance of head coach Joginder Narwal.

"The practice in camp has been excellent, and the coach has helped improve many skills. He has played several Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) seasons himself and, except for the new players, has played alongside most of our young team members. He knows each player's weaknesses and techniques," Malik said, as quoted in a PKL press release.

Joginder Narwal's unique perspective as a former player-turned-coach has been especially beneficial, allowing him to communicate strategies effectively due to his firsthand understanding of the game.

In their last outing against defending champions Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi K.C. staged a dramatic comeback, scoring 15 points in the final 10 minutes to secure a hard-fought tie. Reflecting on the match, Malik highlighted the team's resilience: "Initially, their defence put pressure on us... but we knew we had to break their lead. We tried in every raid."

Malik also praised the team's collective effort, noting how they found their rhythm after a challenging start.

Confident in his team's current form ahead of the match against Bengaluru Bulls, Malik said, "The team's morale is very high right now, and we've been in great rhythm for the last three matches... All twelve teams are evenly matched, and anyone can beat anyone. You've seen matches where teams at the bottom of the table have beaten those at the top. So I am glad that we are still in the mix."

Saturday's first match will feature Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas vying to return to winning ways. Bengal Warriors will rely on the leadership of Maninder Singh and Fazel Atrachali, while young raider Nitin Kumar has been a bright spot for the team. Meanwhile, Tamil Thalaivas' Sachin Tanwar and Narender Kandola, who have seen their form dip after a strong start, will need to deliver to keep their team in the hunt for a top-six finish.

The second game on Saturday will see Ashu Malik return to action as Dabang Delhi K.C. faces Bengaluru Bulls. The Bulls, playing without Pardeep Narwal, will hope Ajinkya Pawar continues his strong performance in the raiding department. However, he will need support from his teammates against a young and determined Dabang Delhi K.C. side, who have been in excellent form in Season 11 and are on an upward trajectory.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor