Prime Volleyball League: Karthik named as Kochi Blue Spikers captain

Kochi Blue Spikers has announced Karthik A as captain for the first edition of the Prime Volleyball League, which is scheduled to begin at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on February 5.

Karthik, who was the captain of the Indian team in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship held in Japan in September 2021, made his national debut in 2016 and is a regular in the team since then.

27-year-old Karthik, who plays as middle blocker, was bought by Kochi Blue Spikers for Rs. 15 lakh in the auction. "It's a great honour for me to lead Kochi Blue Spikers in the inaugural edition of the Prime Volleyball League. I thank the team owners and coach for showing faith in me and giving me the opportunity to lead the team, which has a mix of experienced and young players," said Karthik in a statement. Speaking on the selection of Karthik as captain, MH Kumara, Head Coach, Kochi Blue Spikers, said, "Karthik, who captained India, carries lot of experience with him and his experience as captain of Indian volleyball team will benefit the team greatly." Meanwhile, Karthik, said that the team started its training on January 9. "The team has been working hard and confident of doing well in the Prime Volleyball League." Kochi Blue Spikers will take on Hyderabad Black Hawks in the inaugural match on February 5.

( With inputs from ANI )

