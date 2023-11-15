Priyanka Gandhi congratulates Virat Kohli on record-breaking achievement

New Delhi, Nov 15 In a gesture of sportsmanship and national pride, Priyanka Gandhi expressed her heartfelt congratulations to Indian cricketer Virat Kohli for historic milestone in international cricket.

"Congratulations to Virat Kohli for setting a new world record in international cricket by scoring fifty centuries in a single day format. He has surpassed the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's record, once again bringing this achievement to India's name. Best wishes to Team India for upcoming matches as well," Priyanka wrote on X.

Kohli on Wednesday set the record for hitting most centuries in One-Day International cricket, marching to the 50th century of his career during the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023 clash with New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kohli scored his hundred off 106 balls, hitting eight boundaries and one maximum as he broke the record of 49 centuries he had jointly held with Sachin Tendulkar.

His 50th century came in 279 innings. There were huge expectations of Kohli breaking the record at the Wankhede after he failed to do so in India's last league match against the Netherlands. He had equaled the record with an unbeaten 101 against South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 5.

