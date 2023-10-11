Priyanka Pilaniya gets warm welcome in Jhajjar after winning gold in women's kabaddi in Asian Games

Jhajjar (Haryana) [India], October 11 : Indian women's kabaddi vice captain Priyanka Pilaniya who won a gold medal in the women's kabaddi team event at the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou received a grand welcome at her village in Jhajjar on Wednesday.

While talking to the media during the welcome rally, the women's kabaddi player thanked the Panchayat for supporting the athletes from their village. She also added that in the forthcoming days, children from her village will bring more medals at the next Asian Games.

While talking about her next goal, Priyanka Pilaniya said that she will be preparing for the next Kabaddi World Cup.

"I want to thank the panchayat and tell them that children from this village will bring more medals in the upcoming Asian Games. in the upcoming days, I will be preparing for the Kabaddi World Cup and that's my next target," Priyanka Pilaniya said.

The Indian women's kabaddi team took a 14-9 lead against Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games 2023. The two teams had played out a 34-34 tie in their campaign opener at Hangzhou. The Indian raiders scored six bonus points in the first half.

In the second half, Chinese Taipei took the lead and scored 16 points, while the Indians managed to get only 12 points. However, the Indian raiders scored two bonus points in the second half. But in the end, due to their stellar performance in the first half, the Indian kabaddi players clinched a 26-25 win against Chinese Taipei to bag the gold medal in the women's team kabaddi event on October 7.

India finished in fourth position on the Asian Games medal table with its best-ever medal tally of 107 medals.

