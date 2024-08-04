Pro Govinda League 2024 Team Draft sets tone for season 2

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : The Team Draft of the 2024 edition of Pro Govinda League (PGL) took place at Taj Lands End in Bandra which included many organizers and the owners of the 16 franchises participating in this league.

On Saturday, many people Chairman and Founder of Pro Govinda League & MLA Pratap Sarnaik, Chairman & Founder of the Pro Govinda League, Purvesh Pratap Sarnaik, Pro Govinda League President & Working President of Yuva Sena (the youth wing of Shiv Sena), Mazhar Nadiadwala, Managing Director of Dome Entertainment & Director of Cineyug Group of companies Mohomed Morani, Chairman & Director - Dome and Cineyug Group of Companies, along with the owners of the 16 franchises were present for the draft.

The owners arbitrarily picked their respective teams, boosting the excitement levels as hundreds of 'Govindas' gear up for the thrilling competition on August 18, as per a release by PGL.

The Konkan Giants became the first team to be picked up in the Pro Govinda League 2024 Team Draft after J Kumar Infraprojects owner Nalin Gupta drew the glittering green jersey from the pot. The Giants will be represented by Kokan Nagar Govinda. The Giants were followed by Satara Singhams to be picked up by Pratik Shelke-owned PRS Infra. The Singhams will be represented by Season 1 champions Jai Jawan Govinda.

The Latur Legends franchise went on to be picked up by Vinay Chugh-owned Eagle Infra India Limited. The ambitious Yash Govinda group will feature in Legends in Season 2.

Led by Aksha Kamboj, Aspect Sports Private Limited drafted Amravati Gladiators who will be represented by the renowned Ashtavinayak Govinda. Ashtavinayak Govinda was the winner of the tournament when it was held outdoors in 2019.

Further, Shree Aagreshwar Govinda was drafted to play as Nashik Challengers, a franchise owned by Ranjit Singh Bindra & well-renowned singer Mika Singh while Gajanan Construction Limited owned by Vijay Patel drew Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar Warriors. Shiv Ganesh Govinda will form the Warriors in the upcoming edition of the league.

COBX Gaming Private Limited backed by Rohan Gupta and Anushka Gupta, then went on to draw the Raigad Royals jersey from the pot. The Hindu Ekta Govinda group will play for the Royals as they get ready to establish dominance in the league. Next up, Palladian Partners picked the Central Mumbai franchise and Om Brahmand Sai Govinda was drawn to represent the side.

The excitement for the Team Draft shot up once again as Siddhesh Kadam-backed Shreem Hyundai and Arjun Kandhari's B Kandhari Group stepped up on the stage to draw their teams. The two corporates picked up Mira Bhainder Yodhas (Bal Utsahi Govinda) and Navi Mumbai Strikers (Om Sai Seva Govinda) respectively.

The second season of the league will take place on August 18 at the Dome SVP stadium in Worli, Mumbai.

"Dahi Handi emphasises the rich Indian culture and is the perfect example of how people from different walks of life come together to celebrate one cause. The successful conclusion of the Pro Govinda League 2024 team draft paves the way for an exciting season that will usher the sport to a new era," Pratap Sarnaik said as the release added.

