Pro Govinda League unveils Chris Gayle as official brand ambassador for season 3

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 7 : In a thrilling showcase of Maharashtra's sporting spirit and cultural vibrance, the Pro Govinda League Season 3 Team Auction concluded with high energy in Mumbai, with global cricket superstar Chris Gayle officially announced as the league's brand ambassador for the season, as per a press release from Pro Govinda League.

The much-anticipated event saw 16 Govinda teams successfully acquired by their respective team owners through intense bidding battles, officially setting the stage for what promises to be the most competitive season yet.

Chris Gayle's association brings international attention to the Pro Govinda League, raising its profile as a competitive adventure sport. His involvement not only inspires young Govindas but also broadens the league's appeal to audiences beyond India.

The auction drew spirited participation from entrepreneurs, sports enthusiasts, and team owners, all vying to secure alliances with Maharashtra's most disciplined and skilled Govinda squads. This year also marked a key milestone for the league as, for the first time, team names are no longer restricted to Maharashtra-based titles, allowing owners to select city-based identities from across India, giving the competition a broader, national character.

Adding to the excitement, the league also announced total prize money of Rs 1.5 crore for the finale, with Rs 75 lakhs for the winning team, Rs 50 lakhs for the second-place winners, and Rs 25 lakhs for the third-place winners. Additionally, each participating team will receive Rs 3 lakhs, further elevating the stakes for Season 3.

League President Purvesh Sarnaik led the proceedings, acknowledging the league's growing prominence as an officially recognised adventure sport and an important platform for Maharashtra's youth, the Pro Govinda League press release added.

The competitive bidding we witnessed today reflects the remarkable evolution of the Pro Govinda League from a festive tradition into a serious, structured adventure sport that demands athleticism, discipline, and teamwork. With global cricket icon Chris Gayle coming on board as our brand ambassador, the league gains international stature and strengthens its position as a credible, high-value sporting platform rooted in cultural heritage. It's a proud milestone for us as we continue to create professional avenues for young Govindas and take Maharashtra's legacy to a national and global stage, said Purvesh.

The auction saw fierce bidding as team owners raced to sign the most talented Govinda squads for the finale. The finalised teams are all set to deliver thrilling action at the three-day finale, scheduled from August 7 to 9, 2025, at the Dome SVP Stadium in Mumbai's Worli.

Building on the excitement, the league is now gearing up to deliver a spectacular Season 3 finale featuring special sporting showcases, on-ground attractions, and high-energy performances, making it a marquee event on India's adventure sports calendar.

Pro Govinda League Season 3 Teams:

* Nagpur Ninjas

* Alibaug Knights

* Shoor Mumbaikar

* Thane Tigers

* Mira Bhainder Lions

* Nashik Rangers

* Delhi Eagles

* Surat Titans

* Jaipur Kings

* Bangalore Blazers

* Hyderabad Dynamos

* Goa Surfers

* Varanasi Mahadev Ascenders

* Lucknow Panthers

* Navi Mumbai Strikers

* Mumbai Falcons Yoddhas.

