Pro Kabaddi League wins 'Best Sports League of the Year' at CII Sports Business Awards 2024

New Delhi [India], October 28 : The organisers of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) are proud to announce that PKL has been honoured with the prestigious 'Best Sports League of the Year' award at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Sports Business Awards 2024.

The award ceremony was held as part of the CII Score Card 2024 event in New Delhi on Friday, October 18, coinciding with the launch of the PKL's 11th season.

The CII Sports Business Awards, a pioneering initiative, recognises excellence and innovation in the sports business sector. The Pro Kabaddi League's win in this highly competitive category highlights its impact on the Indian sports landscape and its role in the growth of kabaddi as a sport.

Anupam Goswami, League Commissioner of the Pro Kabaddi League, expressed his excitement about the accolade, stating, "We are thrilled to receive this recognition from CII. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of everyone involved in making the Pro Kabaddi League a resounding success since its inception in 2014. As we look to the future, we are committed to taking PKL to even greater heights, further popularising kabaddi and contributing to India's vision of becoming a global sporting powerhouse," according to a press release from PKL.

Charu Sharma, Director of the Pro Kabaddi League, added, "India's unique heritage sport - which went international many decades ago - transformed into a highly visible, reputable, professional league ten years ago, thanks to the PKL. The story of kabaddi is truly fascinating. I am delighted that India's premier corporate agency, the CII, has recognised the extreme attention Mashal Sports pays to good governance, earning PKL respect and sustainability. Winning CII's 'Best Sports League of the Year' award is a truly gratifying recognition of all the hard work contributed by the entire Mashal Sports team, led by Anupam Goswami."

The award comes at a time when India is making significant strides in the sports sector, with initiatives like the draft National Sports Policy 2024. The Pro Kabaddi League's success aligns perfectly with the nation's goal of fostering a vibrant and inclusive sports ecosystem, while also aiming to elevate kabaddi to an Olympic level.

In addition to PKL's success, defending champions Puneri Paltan, one of the league's prominent teams, was also recognised at the CII Sports Business Awards, winning the 'Sports Franchise of the Year' award. The franchise's grassroots initiative, Yuva Paltan, has been instrumental in developing young kabaddi stars like Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat, who have become key players for the team and represented India internationally. Their skills and leadership were pivotal in securing Puneri Paltan's PKL Season 10 victory, underscoring the success of the Pro Kabaddi ecosystem.

