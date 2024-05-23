Pro Panja League to launch Panja B League tournament after second season

Mumbai (Maharashtra)[India], May 23 : Pro Panja League is thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of the Panja B League, a new platform to allow non-league players to showcase their talents in arm wrestling circuit in the country which will start after the second season of the PPL. The same was announced by Co-Founder Parvin Dabas in a social media post which quickly went viral across the multitudes of arm wrestling fans and athletes.

The Panja B League tournament will be a nationwide tournament series, hosted across multiple states and cities across India. This initiative aims to create a robust ecosystem for arm wrestling in India, nurturing talent from the grassroots level and providing them with a pathway to progress to the main league. The records and stats from these matches will be hosted on the official website of the Pro Panja League. The dates and the format of the league will be announced after the second season of the Pro Panja League concludes.

"We are excited to launch the Panja B League which will provide a platform for emerging arm wrestlers to show their skills and technique. Our goal is to develop and expand the sport of arm wrestling community in India, and the Panja B League is a massive step in that direction. We have a great name for it as well which we shall reveal after the PPL second season," said Parvin Dabas, Co-Founder of Pro Panja League.

