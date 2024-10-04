Proud of our athletes' performance at World Pickleball Championship: AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4 : The All India Pickleball Association (AIPA) President Arvind Prabhoo heaped praise on India's remarkable performance at the World Pickleball Championship's Bali Leg, marking a significant moment for the country's emergence as a force in the sport globally.

Indian players got the opportunity to participate in the highly competitive global event, bringing home multiple medals and reinforcing India's growing presence on the international pickleball stage.

Leading the charge were Isha Lakhani & Vanshik, who secured gold medals in the 35+ Women's Doubles & Men's Singles categories respectively. Alongside, Vanshik and Tejas earned the silver medal in the Men's Doubles category, and the duo of Vrushali and Vanshik clinched silver in the Mixed Doubles. In the fiercely contested Team Event, Team India bagged the prestigious gold medal in a format that included two men's doubles, one mixed doubles, and one women's doubles match.

"We are immensely proud of our athletes' performance at the World Pickleball Championship's Bali Leg. Their hard work, skill, and determination have not only earned them these prestigious medals but have also placed India firmly on the global pickleball map. At AIPA, our mission is to encourage more players to take up this rapidly growing sport, and with achievements like this, we are confident that India will continue to produce world-class champions in the years to come," said AIPA President Arvind Prabhoo.

Gold Medallists Isha Lakhani & Vanshik added, "Winning the gold medal at such a prestigious event is a dream come true, and we are beyond grateful for this opportunity. We want to thank AIPA for their unwavering support and for giving us the platform to represent India on the global stage. The encouragement and resources provided by AIPA have been instrumental in our journey, and we are proud to bring this gold home."

India's success at the World Pickleball Championship's Bali Leg is a testament to the efforts of the All India Pickleball Association (AIPA), which has been at the forefront of driving the sport's growth in India at every level, nurturing talent, and creating pathways for Indian athletes to compete on global platforms.

