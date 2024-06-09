Puja Tomar makes history, becomes first Indian fighter to win inside UFC Octagon

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Mixed martial arts athlete, Puja "The Cyclone" Tomar, made her UFC debut as India's first female fighter in UFC, and scored a victory to make history on Sunday.

Tomar who hails from Uttar Pradesh, faced Rayanne dos Santos at strawweight in the very first bout of the card. Tomar and dos Santos went all three rounds: 15 minutes of gruelling, fast-paced back-and-forth action. Santos used her height advantage and range to dictate the action, but Tomar went kicking and screaming to the final bell, causing damage in the process. When the scorecards were read, Tomar picked up a split decision win (30-27, 27-30, 29-28).

"I want to show the world that Indian fighters are not losers. We are going all the way up! We are not going to stop! We'll become a UFC champion soon! This win is not my win, it's for all Indian fans and all Indian fighters. I walked out to my Indian song with the Indian flag, and I felt so proud. I had goosebumps. Inside (the Octagon), there was no pressure, I just thought, 'I have to win'. I took two or three punches, but I'm OK. I'm going to improve myself and I'm going all the way up," Puja said as quoted in a Zuffa LLC release.

"Puja Tomar is a pioneer for women's MMA in India, and her win made history. India has a long-standing tradition of women excelling in combat sports, and UFC has been a platform for women to shine since 2013, so Puja's debut shows how far the UFC has come as a sport. We are looking forward to Puja continuing to put on amazing performances as she represents India," said the UFC Senior Vice President and Head of Asia, Kevin Chang.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor