Pullela Gopichand speaks on similiarities between badminton, kabaddi

New Delhi [India], August 31 : Former Indian badminton player Pullela Gopichand, currently a coach, spoke on similarities between kabaddi and badminton, saying that agility and presence of mind is extremely crucial in both the sports.

The Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 opener, that also coincided with National Sports Day on August 29, turned into the cynosure of all eyes, as a number of sporting legends graced the mat in a special initiative by JioStar, the official broadcaster, celebrating sport with kabaddi at the heart of national pride. The occasion witnessed kabaddi legend Pardeep Narwal, Indian badminton Chief Coach Pullela Gopichand, hockey legend Dhanraj Pillay, Paralympic medallist Yogesh Kathuniya, and rising Rajasthan Royals star Vaibhav Sooryavanshi coming together for the celebration.

Speaking to JioStar, Gopichand said that he believes that there are "a lot of commonalities" between both the sports.

"One of the most important aspects is agility, which plays a key role in both sports. The presence of mind to identify gaps is equally crucial. Strong legs, core strength, and abdominal fitness are fundamental requirements. And of course, the concept of 'hit and get back' defines both games. In kabaddi, you raid and return, while in badminton, you strike and quickly get back to the centre or prepare for the next stroke. In many ways, it all comes down to the mind, the planning, and the execution, which makes both sports very similar in spirit," he added.

Gopichand also admitted having watched "quite a few kabaddi games, including the finals of previous PKL seasons."

"So yes, I have had some good experiences as a viewer. I feel lucky to have enjoyed some truly great games. Kabaddi is quick, and there is action at every moment. You bat an eyelid and you might miss something big. That is what makes it very, very exciting, and that's what I really love about it. Of course, the aggression, the energy of the players, and the adrenaline in the arena make it a great entertainer," he added.

Gopichand also said that as a nation, it is important that people "look at sport in the right sport" and "every win matters". He also went to speak about how sports helps in increasing a nation's pride and boosts productivity.

"I remember what our Prime Minister said back in 2014, after the Commonwealth Games, that every performance adds a drop of pride into the nation's bucket. For any nation, community, or society to rise, pride is a crucial element. Every win, whether on the cricket field, the badminton court, the hockey turf, or the kabaddi mat, fills us with pride," he added.

"And the next morning, more than a billion people wake up with renewed energy. Sport does not just affect the individual their health, their discipline, their decision-making but it also shapes us as a nation. It builds pride, it boosts productivity, and it changes the collective mindset. That's why I believe sport has an immensely powerful role to play, not only for athletes but for society at large," he concluded.

On Sunday, Tamil Thalaivas will be in action against U Mumba while Bengal Warriorz will play defending champions Haryana Steelers.

