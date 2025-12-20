Pune Grand Tour trophy unveiled in Jaipur

Jaipur, Dec 20 The heritage-inspired trophy for the Pune Grand Tour 2026, India's first-ever UCI 2.2 classified road race, was unveiled here on Saturday. Rajasthan's Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, along with Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector, Pune District, the host city for the road race, was present on the occasion.

The dignitaries were joined by Madan Rathore, Member of Parliament, Rajasthan, Dr. Niraj K Pawan (IAS) Rajasthan Sports Secretary; Onkar Singh, Chairman, Cycling Federation of India Commissioner and Sarika Choudhary, Chairperson, Selection Committee, Rajasthan Cycling Association.

Crafted by Pune’s coppersmiths, famously known as Tambat Aali community. The Bajaj Pune Grand Tour Trophy, representing eight heritage forts and the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, has generated excitement among cycling enthusiasts, sports fans, and local community, highlighting Jaipur’s role in the national sporting landscape.

Organised by Pune District Administration, led by Jitendra Dudi, with steadfast support from the Government of Maharashtra, the Bajaj Pune Grand Tour 2026 is India’s premier international cycling event – a first-ever UCI 2.2 classified road race – drawing elite cyclists from across globe to compete on Indian soil.

As part of the nationwide Trophy Tour, the arrival of Pune Grand Tour Trophy in the Pink City serves as a significant milestone for India, embracing global sports and blending its deep-rooted heritage with world-class event organisation.

Speaking about Pune Grand Tour, Diya Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister, Govt. of Rajasthan stated, “It’s good to see India embracing newer sports and showcasing its organisational skills to host large sports events. The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is one such step – a first-ever UCI classified race in India, which will elevate the status of professional cycling in India.”

Jitendra Dudi (IAS), Collector of Pune District and race in-charge of the Pune Grand Tour said, “The Pune Grand Tour 2026 is an amalgamation of focused work for the past 6 months with clear direction of creating an unique sporting property for India, which can further be expanded to a higher level.

"UCI 2.2 race is the lowest of category in international road cycling competition. We have ambitions of making India home to a UCI Pro Race in line for the Tour de France; that’s our inspiration."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor