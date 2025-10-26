Punjab FC sign local goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh ahead of Super Cup

Mohali, Oct 26 Punjab FC have significantly bolstered its goalkeeping ranks by announcing the signing of Indian shot-stopper Arshdeep Singh. The 28-year-old Mahilpur native joins on a one-year contract, arriving from Indian Super League (ISL) club Hyderabad FC ahead of the team’s highly anticipated AIFF Super Cup 2025 opener against Gokulam Kerala FC on October 27.

Arshdeep's career is deeply rooted in the region. He began his development in the AIFF Elite Academy before making his professional breakthrough with Minerva Punjab.

Promoted to the senior side for the 2016-17 season, he was a key part of the historic I-League winning squad in 2017-18. His tenure with Minerva also included crucial appearances in both the AFC Champions League Qualifying Round and the AFC Cup, giving him valuable continental experience early in his career.

The goalkeeper made his transition to the Indian Super League (ISL) in 2019, showcasing his talent across multiple clubs. He began his ISL journey with Odisha FC, spending three seasons with the team and making his debut against NorthEast United FC. Over the course of his tenure, he accumulated 33 appearances and established himself as a reliable presence between the posts. In the 2022–23 season, he joined FC Goa, where he continued to impress with 17 appearances. Most recently, he represented Hyderabad FC during the 2024–25 season, further solidifying his reputation as a consistent and dependable goalkeeper in the league.

Arshdeep himself can’t wait to begin this new chapter in life in Punjab. “Every player dreams of representing where they come from, and for me, that dream has come true with Punjab FC. Coming from Mahilpur in Hoshiarpur, I’ve grown up surrounded by the passion Punjabis have for sport. To now represent the only top-flight club from my state makes me extremely proud. I’ll wear these colours with pride and passion, and hopefully, inspire more players from Punjab to dream big,” he said.

His arrival marks a high-profile acquisition for Punjab FC, bringing a reliable and experienced ISL campaigner with strong local ties to lead their defense.

Speaking on the signing, Technical Director of Punjab FC, Nikolaos Topoliatis said, “Punjab FC is extremely proud to have signed Arshdeep, who will not only bolster our goalkeeping unit but also bring a key piece of homegrown talent into the system. He understands the local football culture and the high expectations that come with playing for a club in this region. We are confident he will be a strong and impactful presence both on and off the pitch.”

